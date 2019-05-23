EASLEY — Mrs. Edna Calcutt Young, 82, wife of Shady Hampton Young, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019.

Born in Florence County, S.C., the daughter of the late Andrew Berkeley Calcutt and the late Pauline Gibson Calcutt, Mrs. Young was a homemaker and a member of Easley First Baptist Church.

Edna's life was marked by her love of her family, and she adored her four grandsons. She enjoyed people and never met a stranger. She always enjoyed cooking and serving a meal for friends and family.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 63 years, are a son, Lynn Young and his wife, Jean, of Murrells Inlet; and four grandsons, Hampton, Connor, Sullivan, and Berkeley Young. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Young was predeceased by a son, Russell Todd Young; and two brothers, John C. Young and Andrew B. Young, Jr.

Funeral services were May 23, 2019 in the chapel of Easley First Baptist Church.

The family received friends on Thursday at the church, prior to the service.

Graveside services followed at the Belin United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4182 US-17 Business, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Easley First Baptist Church, 300 East 1st Avenue, Easley, SC 29640.

The family is at the home.

