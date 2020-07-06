EASLEY — Mr. Edward Harold Benton, age 71, of Easley, beloved father, grandfather, and brother, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Born on April 28, 1949, he was the son of the late Samuel Harold Benton and Eileen Jarvis Benton. He is the husband to Cherie Marielena Girard Benton.

Surviving are a son Timothy Edward Benton (Treesa) of Sanford, Fla., and daughters Charity Mechelle Benton Walker (Adam) of Winter Springs, Fla., and Marielena Petruska (Brian) of Lyman, S.C. Also surviving are grandchildren Talon, Cheyenne, Logan, Angel and Samantha and a sister Barbara Benton of Auburn, N.H.

Mr. Benton served in the United States Air Force and worked his career there as an aircraft mechanic. Mr. Benton was an avid mechanic who loved to fix anything that had an engine or battery. He spent a lot of time after the Air Force customizing vans. He was a long time member of the Burlington Family Van Club. He was a self-taught welder and auto body man. He worked some as a small engine repair man. He was a member of McKissick Center in Liberty, loved playing pool and picking and grinning with friends on his guitar.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at Hillcrest Memorial Park located at 2410 Gentry Memorial Highway, Pickens, S.C. A visitation will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the McKissick Center at 349 Edgemont Ave, Liberty, SC, 29657.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Benton family.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis and in accordance with CDC guidelines, we are limiting the gathering to 50 persons or less in order to protect the health of the Benton family, our community, and our associates. We ask that you kindly respect this request for the benefit of all we serve