PICKENS — Edward Earl Talley, 89, of Pickens passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 in Pickens. Born in Cleveland, S.C., he is the son of the late Perry C. Talley and Ressie Chastain Talley.

Ed proudly served his country in the United States Army at Ft. Bragg during the Korean War. He also was a member at East Pickens Baptist Church of Pickens, S.C.

Survivors include two sons; Eddie E. Talley Jr, Eugene Talley both of Pickens, a daughter; Elaine Talley Murray (Mike) of Pickens, three grandchildren; Sarah Talley, Matthew Murray (Rebecca), Casey Murray (Amanda) and seven great-grandchildren; Savannah Murray, Hayden Murray, Declan Murray, Ali-Gayle Murray, Ava Murray, Adalynn Murray and Annabelle Murray.

In addition to his parents, Ed is predeceased by a brother; Alvin Talley , two sisters; Margaret Gravely and Bobbie Jo Johnson and a son; Earnie Talley.

Service were held Saturday Jan. 4, 2020 in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in the Veterans Garden at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens. The family greeted friends and family after the service in the funeral home chapel.

The family would like to send special thanks to Sitter's Registry of Easley, South Carolina and also Ed's Sunday School teacher; Cecil Durham. In lieu of flowers family ask that donations be made to Sitter's Registry ( www.sittersregistery.com).

Online memorials may be made to www.dillardfunerals.com.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Talley family.