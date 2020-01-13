PICKENS — Mrs. Elaine Allgood Cauthen, beloved wife of Rex Edward Cauthen, after a four year illness went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 8, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Joel Edward Allgood and Evelyn Heath Allgood, Elaine was retired from Furman University after 31 years of service. She was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Elaine loved music and before health issues prevented her from sharing her musical talent, she enjoyed singing in the choir. She also enjoyed cross stitching, collecting antiques and researching family genealogy.

In addition to her devoted husband of 48 years, is a daughter, Mandy Roberts (Scott) of Taylors; and two grandchildren whom she adored, Brandon and Lexie Roberts. She is also survived by a brother, Eddie Allgood (Debbie) of Pickens.

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Dillard Funeral Home, 2402 Gentry Memorial Highway, Pickens, South Carolina. A visitation will occur before the service at 10 a.m.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Ms. Shannon Brooks and Ms. Jodi Widener for their excellent and loving care for Elaine.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made in memory of Elaine to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road #1430, Easley, South Carolina 29642.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Cauthen family.

