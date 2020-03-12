EASLEY — Elaine T. Jaynes, 82, of Easley, S.C., passed from this life Saturday March 7, 2020. Born in Liberty, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Tinsley and wife of the late Bill Jaynes.

Elaine was a member of Calvary Hill Baptist Church and was very loved by her family.

Survivors include two sons; Chris Jaynes of Easley, S.C., Jonathan Jaynes of Easley, S.C., and two daughters; Kim Byers (Lane) of Pickens and Jan Mullinax (Robbie) of Easley. Elaine also leaves 10 grandchildren; Alaina Aiken, Anadele Case, Jonathan Lanford, Abigail Harris, Dustin Byers, Christopher Jaynes, Emily Dodgens, Billy Jaynes, Catie Jaynes and Caleb Jaynes and nine great-grandchildren to share in her memory.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday March 11, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, S.C.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com, Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Jaynes family.