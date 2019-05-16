CLEMSON — Elaine Kelly Kennemore Dobson Pinion, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Oconee Memorial Hospital.

Mrs. Pinion was born in Central, daughter of the late Homer R. and Mallie Woodson Kelly. She was predeceased by three husbands, George Kennemore, Jr., Walter H. Dobson and W. E. Pinion. She was a retired owner and operator of Clemson Variety and Frame Shop in Clemson and was a member of Trinity Wesleyan Church.

Surviving are daughters, Vicki Kennemore Hayes (Joe) of Easley, Janice Kennemore Livingston of Pendleton, Melinda Dobson Wilbanks (Steve) of Central, Karen Dobson Barker (Gary) of Rosman, NC, and Angie Dobson Kicklighter of Charleston, SC; 9 grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; six step great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and special friend, Charles Smith of Seneca.

She was also predeceased by a sister, Nell K. Smith; and a step daughter, Kathy P. Sheriff.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday at Trinity Wesleyan Church with burial to follow in Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1 till 1:50 p.m., Wednesday prior to the service at the church.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Trinity Wesleyan Church, 700 Issaqueena Trail, Central, SC 29630.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central, SC.