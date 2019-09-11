CLEMSON — Elaine Owen Teat, 86, died surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. She was born in the Kings Grove Community, daughter of Lee Roy and Drucilla (Holladay) Owen. Elaine was predeceased by her beloved husband of 58 years, Virgil.

Elaine graduated from Central High School and Anderson Jr. College. She was an administrative assistant in the Admissions Office at Clemson University for many years. She loved her church (Pleasant Hill Baptist Church), her family, and her Clemson Tigers. She was an avid reader and gardener. She loved visiting with her grandchildren, jumping the waves on annual beach vacations with them and playing with the kittens that were a staple at the Teat household.

Elaine is survived by daughters, Teri Brooks, Wanda Floyd, Cherie Barton and Lisa Leano, and son, Steve Teat; and by grandchildren, Abby Harrison, Kelly and Sarah Brooks, Matthew Floyd (Kelly), and Jackson Barton. She is also survived by four sisters and one sister-in-law: Eleise Turner (Glenn), Gerry Miller (Jack), Sherrill Sims (Johnny), Ruthie Owen and Sue Owen. Elaine was pre-deceased by her brother Bill and sister Jean (Pete).

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at DuckettRobinson Funeral Home 108 Cross Creek Rd. Central.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 3041 Six Mile Highway, Central, SC, 29630; Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, 2275 India Hook Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29732; or the SC Chapter, 901 South Pine Street, Lower Level, Spartanburg, SC. 29302.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com, or in person at the Duckett=Robinson Funeral Home.