LIBERTY — Elfred Junior Turner, 83, husband of the late Mae Aileen Turner, of Liberty, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28 2020.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late Pearl Scruggs and Elfred Turner.

Junior is survived by son, Kenneth Turner (Donna) of Piedmont; step-son, Timothy Holt; grandson, Lee Turner; significant other, Lisa Brissey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Furman, Grady, and Marvin Turner; and two sisters, Francis Wimpey and Helen Moore.

A graveside service was held on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Pickens. The family received friends on Monday, prior to the service.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.