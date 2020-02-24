PICKENS — Ms. Betty S. Daniels, Age 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Ms. Daniels was born in Manhattan, N.Y., and was the daughter of the late Rudolph Schuster and Hildegarde Nestler Schuster and wife to the late Delmo Daniels.

Survivors include sons Barry Daniels (Suzanne) of Apopka, Fla., and Bruce Daniels of Slidell, La., and daughters Susan Daniels of Pickens, S.C., Patti Daniels of Pickens, S.C., and Karen Alford (Bryan) of Picayune, Miss. She is survived by eight loving and caring grandchildren Shannon Bailey, Daryl Alford, Nicole Sanders, Matthew Daniels, Joshua Daniels, Brett Daniels, Jennifer Daniels, Kiersten Burke and five precious great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a special niece Julia Schuster Boorse and nephew Alex Schuster.

Ms. Daniels was predeceased by her son, John Daniels, grandson Justin Burke, and brother Rudy Schuster.

Ms. Daniels loved good food and was very generous in nature. She always wore a smile and was a fan of the New York Yankees. She wanted everyone to be happy in her presence. She loved to fish and do anything outdoors. She gardened, loved to read and could speak four languages.

There will be no services.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Daniels Family.

