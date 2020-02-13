EASLEY — Elizabeth W. Williams, 101, widow of Joseph Lake Williams, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Foothills Presbyterian Home.

Born in Windsor, N.C., in 1918, daughter of the late Patrick H. White and Mary Elizabeth White, she moved to Easley, S.C., upon her marriage to the late Joseph Lake Williams. In Easley, she raised her two children and was an active member of Easley First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. In later years, she and her husband moved to Greenville where they were active members of First Baptist Greenville.

Surviving are her daughter, Donna Hewitt (Furman) of Easley; four grandchildren and their spouses, Thomas Hewitt, Jr., Kimberly Hewitt Saccone, Jay Williams, and Jonathan Williams; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Lake Williams, Jr.; two brothers, Patrick R. White and Harold M. White; a sister, Whit Montague; her brother-in-law, Sam Williams; and her sister-in-law, Harriette Williams.

Elizabeth was justifiably proud of the accomplishments of her son (Director of the Greenville Little Theater) and her daughter (a Nurse and Professor at Duke University).

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville, SC 29609, where Elizabeth will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband and son.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Greenville, 847 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC 29601 or to Easley First Baptist Church, 300 East First Avenue, Easley, SC 29642.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory - Powdersville Road, Easley.