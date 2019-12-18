EASLEY — Mrs. Ella Mae Merck Holden, 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, she was the widow of James William Holden and a daughter of the late W.M. Franklin Merck and the late Lou Ella Rackley Merck.

Mrs. Holden was a graduate of Pickens High School and retired from textiles. She was a longtime member of Jones Avenue Baptist Church and faithful member of the church choir.

Surviving are two sons, William Roger Holden of Savannah, Ga., and Dr. James W. "Jimmy" Holden, Jr. (Deborah) of Beaufort; a daughter, Carol Holden Chapman (Ron) of Easley; two brothers, Grady Merck (Marian) and Fulton Merck, both of Liberty; four grandchildren, David Turner (Stacey), Catherine Holden, Caroline Holden and Will Holden; and three great-grandchildren, Cason, Holden and Ella Turner.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Holden was predeceased by a son, James Donnie Holden; five brothers, Jule, Luther, Furman, Lester and Herman Merck; and two sisters, Addie Edens and Clara Sanders.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with Rev. Dr. Roger Couch officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

