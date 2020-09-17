EASLEY — Ella Mae Holcombe Barber, 101, formerly of Farr Apartments in Easley, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2020.

Born on Feb. 7, 1919 in Liberty, she was a daughter of the late Henry Clay Holcombe and Annie Massingill Holcombe.

Mrs. Barber was retired from Saco-Lowell and was formerly a member of Arial Baptist Church.

Surviving are her son, Harold D. Forister and his wife, Myriam, of Ninety-Six, S.C.; four grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Barber was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was predeceased by a son, Mike Forister; two brothers and a sister.

A private graveside service was held in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.