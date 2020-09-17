1/1
Ella Mae Barber
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EASLEY — Ella Mae Holcombe Barber, 101, formerly of Farr Apartments in Easley, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2020.

Born on Feb. 7, 1919 in Liberty, she was a daughter of the late Henry Clay Holcombe and Annie Massingill Holcombe.

Mrs. Barber was retired from Saco-Lowell and was formerly a member of Arial Baptist Church.

Surviving are her son, Harold D. Forister and his wife, Myriam, of Ninety-Six, S.C.; four grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Barber was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was predeceased by a son, Mike Forister; two brothers and a sister.

A private graveside service was held in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Service
11:30 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Downtown Funeral Home
305 W Main St
Easley, SC 29640
864-639-2411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved