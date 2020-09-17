1/1
EASLEY — Ella Mae Holcombe Barber, 101, formerly of Farr Apartments in Easley, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2020.
Born on Feb. 7, 1919 in Liberty, she was a daughter of the late Henry Clay Holcombe and Annie Massingill Holcombe.
Mrs. Barber was retired from Saco-Lowell and was formerly a member of Arial Baptist Church.
Surviving are her son, Harold D. Forister and his wife, Myriam, of Ninety-Six, S.C.; four grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Barber was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was predeceased by a son, Mike Forister; two brothers and a sister.
A private graveside service was held in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley.
