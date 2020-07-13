PICKENS — Ella Galloway Owen, 95, widow of Tolvin Owen, passed from this life on Thursday July 2, 2020.

Mrs. Owen was born in Jackson County, N.C., a daughter of the late Josiah and Ila Bowen Galloway. She was a homemaker and the last charter member of Cannon Mountain Baptist Church. Mrs. Owen was formerly employed with Platt Saco Lowell and Swirl in Easley.

Survivors include her sons, Larry Owen (Anne), Daryl Owen (Judy) all of Easley, Steve Owen (Diana) of Calhan, Colo., and her daughter Mildred McKinney (Robert) of Pickens. Mrs. Owen is also survived by four grandsons, six granddaughters, three step-grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren and 12 step-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters, Inez Ammons, Betty Gwilliams, Lillian Staton, and Edith Howard.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Owen was preceded in death by brothers, Andrew, Walter, and Tillman Galloway and sister Gertrude Queen.

The family will receive friends at Dillard Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 – 2:15 PM with funeral services following at 2:30 PM in the funeral home chapel with The Reverend Gary Edwards officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family would like to offer special thanks to her caregivers Michaela Holder and Diane Kelley.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the Owen Family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com

The family is at the home.