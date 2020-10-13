1/1
Ellen Burns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ellen Lorene Sears Burns, 85, of Charlotte, N.C., passed away Oct. 8, 2020.

She was born in Cleveland County, N.C., on Nov. 9, 1934 to the late William Aris Sears and Ruby Mae Morris Sears.

Ellen is survived by her husband, Charles L. Burns; son, Charles Jeffrey Burns; daughter-in-law, Julia Ann Burns; beloved grandson, Thomas Jeffrey Burns; and sister, Avis Sears Gibbs.

Ellen enjoyed her career as an administrative assistant with United Artist Theatres of North and South Carolinas. She enjoyed cooking and traveling, took pride in her appearance, and had a passion for interior decorating. She was a devoted Christian and loved her family deeply. Ellen and Charles would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in December.

Visitation will be held from 1- 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, 16901 Old Statesville Rd., Huntersville. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow the service at Carolina Memorial Park in Harrisburg, N.C.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ellen's memory to Lake Norman Baptist Church, 7921 Sam Furr Rd., Huntersville, NC, 28078.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.kepnerfh.com



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home
OCT
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home
16901 Old Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 892-9669
(866) 764-7853
