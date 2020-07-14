Ellen Weatherford

EASLEY — Ellen Holder Weatherford passed peacefully on July 8, 2020, in her 86th year.

Mrs. Weatherford was the daughter of the late Phillip Martin Holder and Ella Ruth Burdette Holder. She was a loving wife to the late Cephas Fuller Weatherford. A loving mother to daughter Linda Galloway of Easley, S.C., and sons Andrew Weatherford (Beverly) of Easley, and Joe Fuller Weatherford (Rachel) of Greer, S.C. Mrs. Weatherford was a wonderful grandmother to seven precious grandchildren and five loving great-grandchildren with one addition on the way in August. She is survived by a special Aunt Tommie McAllister and a brother-in-law Troy Clements.

Along with her parents and husband, Mrs. Weatherford was predeceased by one sister Myra H. Clements.

Ellen will always be known by her family for her love of sweets and chocolate. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved hosting Christmas luncheons in her home. She was a long time member at Enon Baptist Church where she loved her Sunday School classes. She loved attending Wednesday morning Bible studies with friends.

Graveside service were held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Graceland Cemetery West at 4814 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC, 29611.

Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to the American Cancer Society, 154 Milestone Way Greenville, South Carolina 29615

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Weatherford family.

