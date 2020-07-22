EASLEY — Eloise Holliday Phillips, 83, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Born in Six Mile, she was a daughter of the late Tulley Delois and the late Edith Inez Whitlock Holliday. Eloise retired From Alice Manufacturing Company-Ellison Plant with over 48 years of service and was a member of Jones Avenue Baptist Church.

Eloise enjoyed spending time gardening and working on her crossword puzzles. Above all, she loved to be "Nana" to her grandchildren, of whom she picked up from school everyday.

Surviving are a son, Andy Phillips (Dianne) of Easley; two daughters, Holley P. Pate (Franklin), and Samantha P. Haynie (Robert), all of Easley; a sister, Pat Emmons, of Easley; and five grandchildren, Frankie Pate, Maggie Haynie, Jessie Pate, Anna Bailey, and Matthew Phillips.

In addition to her parents, Eloise was predeceased by three sisters, Margaret Garrison, Carolyn Alexander, and Nancy Stewart

Funeral services will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Robinson Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel. Private burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park at a later time.

Eloise will lie in state Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home, Downtown.