NORRIS — Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Maxey took place Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Cateechee Baptist Church, 404 Cateechee Trail, Cateechee, S.C. The family received visitors one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial followed the service at Norris Cemetery.

Willene Rollins Maxey, 84, of Robinson Bridge Road, Norris, SC, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at her home. Born in Central, she was the wife of Bobby Alton Maxey and the daughter of the late Lewis C. and Alma Jewell Rollins.

She was a sweet and humble friend and neighbor. A wonderful cook, she loved feeding and spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted Nana to her four grandchildren. She was an active member of Cateechee Baptist Church for as long as she was able and especially enjoyed preparing meals for the children at Vacation Bible School each summer.

In addition to her husband of 63 years of the home, she leaves behind a son, Rickey Maxey (Vencie) of Conway, S.C., and a daughter Stephanie Hollifield (Brian) of Quitman, Ga.; a brother Marion Rollins (Alma) of Central, S.C.; and four grandchildren, William Maxey (Mary Frances) of Greenville, S.C., Lewis Hayden Maxey (Hannah) of Pendleton, S.C., and Rylee Hollifield and Josey Hollifield of Quitman, Ga.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Larion Rollins.

