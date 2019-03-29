EASLEY — Elvira Perry Ross, 99, of Easley, wife of the late Jesse Thomas Ross, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Born in Easley, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Robert Lee Perry Sr. and the late Olive Berry Perry. Mrs. Ross was a homemaker and was a member of Georges Creek Baptist Church, where she was the organist for 30 years. She volunteered with Pickens County Meals on Wheels, Easley Hospital, and the Grange of Georges Creek. She loved to paint and make hand crafted baskets, gardening and arranging flowers.

Mrs. Ross is survived by one son, Eston Ross (Sue) of Gilford, N.H.; four daughters, Janice Brown (Harlow) of Asheville, N.C., Sandra Shunk (James), of Fort Myers, Fla., Kathy Kaulitz (Garry) of Cuenca, Ecuador, and Frances Doolittle (Michael) of Jefferson Ga.; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by her brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Georges Creek Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 p.m. on Saturday at the church prior to the service.

The family asks for flowers to be omitted, and memorials be made to Providence Care Hospice, www.providencecanhelp.com/hospice-care.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com, or in person at Robinson Funeral Home – Downtown Easley which is assisting the family.