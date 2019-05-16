PICKENS — Emma Lou Reeves Grant, 89, widow of James W. Grant, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Mrs. Grant was born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Waddy Avery and Liza Jane Queen Reeves. She was formerly employed with Platt Saco Lowell in Easley and later retired from The Singer Company in Pickens. She was a member of East Pickens Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, Tony Grant; and his wife Regina, of Pickens; and her sister, Janette Hamlin and her husband, Tommy of Pelzer.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Grant was preceded in death by her siblings, Polly Pace, Jim Reeves, Nell Smith, and Ray Reeves.

Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the mausoleum chapel at Hillcrest Memorial Park with burial following.

Anyone wishing to call or visit the family may do so at the home of her son Tony Grant, 269 Concord Church Road, Pickens, SC (864)915-1685.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Pickens Baptist Church Building Fund, 2244 Gentry Memorial Highway, Pickens, SC 29671 or to Homestead Hospice, Building 1A, 109 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC 29607.