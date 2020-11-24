EASLEY — Mrs. Emma Jean Hunt Lagerstrom, 84, beloved wife of the late Lloyd Winfred Gibson and the late Robert "Bob" Carl Lagerstrom, stepped into glory to be with her Lord and Savior while surrounded by loved ones in the home of her dreams.

Born on Hunt Road in Easley, SC, she was the daughter of the late Robert Edgar Hunt and the late Pauline White Hunt, Mrs. Lagerstrom was a graduate of Easley High School and worked at Engineered Custom Plastics (ECP) and retired from Danfoss, while raising four children and being a homemaker. Emma Jean was a faithful member of Corinth Baptist Church.

Surviving are two sons, Dean Gibson (Linda), and Dale Gibson (Harriett Owens) both of Easley; two daughters, Donna Pohl of Hampton, VA, and Sharon Roper (Jerry) of Easley; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her husbands and parents, Mrs. Lagerstrom was predeceased by a brother, Jerry Hunt; a son-in-law, Harris Pohl; and two daughters-in-law, Kim and Donna Gibson.

Graveside service was 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverends Troy Crain and Johnny Seay officiating.

The family will receive friends at the graveside, immediately following the service.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to Corinth Baptist Church, 515 East Church Road, Easley, SC 29642.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the family requests all guests to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.