EASLEY — Emma Winifred Bagley Patterson, 106, wife of the late James Durrett Patterson, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.

Born on Feb. 3, 1913 in Shelton, Conn., she was a daughter of the late Carter and Anna Kasper Bagley.

Mrs. Patterson was a homemaker and member of Easley Church of God. She was a Christian woman who enjoyed crafting, beautiful homemaking, gourmet cooking and trying new recipes.

Surviving are two sisters, Martha Bagley and Mary Thompson both of Easley; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Sue Anderson, Helen Anderson, Ruth Rifkin, Ella Bagley, Ethel Johnston, George Bagley and Michael Bagley.

A service to celebrate Mrs. Patterson's life will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Easley Church of God with the Reverend Steve Knight and Reverend Dr. David Sustar. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family received friends Friday evening at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

Flowers will be accepted.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, which is assisting the family.