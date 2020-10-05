Emma Snipes

EASLEY — Emma Mae Galloway Snipes, 72, formerly of Woodview Court, beloved wife of the late Paul Ronald Snipes, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

Born in Sunset, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Wayman Lloyd Galloway and Arie Mae Powell Galloway.

Mrs. Snipes was retired from Dayco, now Yokohama, in Liberty and attended Open Praise Fellowship Holiness Church in Easley.

Surviving are a son, Ronald Shane Snipes of Greenville; and grandson, Jan Michael Vinson Nelson; and great grandchildren, Corbin, Destiny and Michelle Nelson.

Mrs. Snipes was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by six brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road with entombment to follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens Chapel of Reflection Mausoleum.

Flowers will be accepted.

The family will be at their respective homes.

