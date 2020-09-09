Emma Spivey

EASLEY — Ms. Emma Jo Epperson Spivey, 78, of Easley, went home to heaven on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

Born on April 15, 1942, in Sylacauga, Ala., she was the daughter of the late Dwight Epperson and Kathryn Drake Epperson. Emma Jo retired from the Greenville County Commission of Alcohol and Drug Abuse. She was a wonderful seamstress and enjoyed being a homemaker. Her greatest love and pastime was to be with her family.

Surviving are her three children Wade Spivey (Vickie) of Shelbyville, Tenn., Kathy Cartee (Benny) of Easley and Steven Spivey (Janet) of Pickens. One sister, Trudie "Bobbie" Oliver; two brothers, Bo Epperson (Shirley) and Jimmy Epperson (Susan). Her treasures, six grandchildren, Bo Spivey, Ben Spivey, Nicole Chapman, Courtney Clemmons, Kincayde Spivey, and Kerrigan Spivey and four great-grandchildren, Lucas Spivey, Jake Spivey, Nolan Chapman and Lincoln Chapman, ,and one great-granddaughter on the way, Emma Katherine Spivey. Emma Jo was also preceded in death by her sister, Lynn Pearson.

The family received friends Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Dillard Funeral Home. A graveside service followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131 or Shriner's Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

