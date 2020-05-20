Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Eric's life story with friends and family

Share Eric's life story with friends and family



EASLEY — Eric Matthew Lewis, 50, beloved husband of 17 years to Cherie Dale Lewis, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. Born in Adrian, Mich., he was a son of Janice Ilene Ehlert Borrow and his stepfather, the late Frank Borrow. Eric was certified in tool and die before pursuing a career in the automotive manufacturing industry. He worked at Drive Automotive Magna International for 15 years, where he was a Supervisor in the tooling assembly line. He was a loving husband, father, stepfather and grandfather who enjoyed gardening, watching sports (Go Lions and Tigers!), and taking care of his chickens. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a son, Dustin Lewis (Alyssia) of Hillsdale, Mich.; step-sons, Kurtis Myers (Lacy) of Jackson, Mich., and Nicholas Myers (Stephanie) of Hillsdale, Mich.; grandchildren, Jude, Karson, and Gavin; brother, Robb Lewis (Charlotte) of Union City, Mich.; and sister, Molly Cusumano (Bob) of Paw Paw, Mich. He will also be sorely missed by Hogan, his poodle sidekick. In addition to his stepfather, he was predeceased by a sister, Amy Hesseltine. A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, 1425 Powdersville Road, Easley, SC 29642. Flowers are accepted. Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley, S.C.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store