Ernest Pelfrey

LIBERTY — Ernest Craig Pelfrey, 66, of Liberty, S.C., died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital.

Born in Pickens, he was a son of the late Rev. Prue Pelfrey and Evelyn Rowland Pelfrey.

Craig was a retired truck driver and was a US Army National Guard Veteran. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Dianne Summerall Pelfrey of the home; two sons, Darrell Pelfrey, of Liberty and Sammy Ross of Liberty; three daughters, Carrie Springs (Robert) of Pendleton, Kaye Lester of Pickens, Katrina Spahr of Liberty; two brothers, Billy Joe Pelfrey of Pickens, and Frankie Pelfrey of Easley; and 11 grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Sheila Anders and Nancy "Mandy" Harless; and a granddaughter, Brooke Lester.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Pelfrey will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Liberty Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Aug. 11, 2020 at the mortuary. Due to the current COVID19 pandemic and CDC social distancing guidlines, limited seating will be available. A livestream of the service will be available for viewing at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 by visiting the tribute wall of his obituary at www.libertymortuary.com.

The family will be at the home.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.