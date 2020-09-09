Ervin Brezeale

PICKENS — Ervin "Mac" Mcgill Brezeale Sr., 91, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his daughter's home to be with the Lord on Monday morning, Aug. 31, 2020.

Born on Jan. 14, 1929, in Pickens County, he was the son of the late George Ervin and Cora Jane Brezeale of Six Mile. He drove a truck for most of his life along with Pony Express. He loved gardening and had a green thumb and always had a beautiful yard with lots of beautiful flowers. For 1/3 of his life, Mac lived in Charlotte, N.C., where he and his wife, Lucille Daves Brezeale, grew their home and family of six kids together.

Mac loved music and the Lord and was always singing. He played the harmonica beautifully and was always telling jokes and cutting up. He had a positive outlook on things and could make a joke about anything, making him easy to get along with and very entertaining. He also loved car racing and was always on the move, he could outwalk just about anyone on the hospital trail. He loved going to the stores and would give kids his change. Mac loved sweets so much that he would get a bag of candy in the store and open it but by the time he got to the register, he only had an empty bag to pay for. He loved talking and was very funny and enjoyed making people laugh, whether he knew them or not.

Mac and Lucille moved back to Pickens in 2003, wanting to live their last years in his hometown and where his wife could be closer to her siblings. They were married at an early age and had six beautiful children, 13 grandkids, 30 great-grandkids, and one great-great grandchild.

He was loved by his wife, Lucille Daves Brezeale; three daughters, Linda P. Brezeale (Joe Carter deceased), Brenda S. Brezeale Haulk, and Ramona L. Brezeale Phillips; three sons; Ervin M. Brezeale Jr. (Beverly), Barry D. Brezeale (Scherl), and Timothy Scott Brezeale (deceased 2000) whose ashes will be buried with his father.

His 13 grandchildren include David Carter, Chastity Foust, Chad Brezeale, Christian Brezeale, Michael Willard, Kimberly Timms, Ashley Doerflein, Samantha Haun, Timothy S. Brezeale Jr., Daniel Dickard Jr., Sarah Pace, Rachael Hester, and Jerry Addis.

Mac's siblings have all already passed and his son, Timothy Scott Brezeale Sr's ashes will be laid to rest with Ervin along with his headstone between Ervin's and Lucille's.

Services were held Sept. 4.