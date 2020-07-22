Essie Holliday

LIBERTY — Essie Jean Holliday, 83, of Liberty, S.C., died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living of Central.

Born in Liberty, she was a daughter of the late Jack and Etta Dickard Gilstrap. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1954. She was a homemaker who loved cooking and spending time with her family. She was a longtime member of Flat Rock Baptist Church.

Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Jason Walton Holliday of the home; three daughters, Melinda Siefert (Scott) of Taylors, Nancy Smith (Dwayne), of Liberty, Julie Burgess (Tony), of Liberty; two sisters, Evelyn Campbell, of Florence and Millie Skinner (Johnny) of Easley; a brother-in-law, Rabon Holliday (Eleanor) of Easley; a sister-in-law, Peggy Holliday of Easley; five grandchildren, Jason, Hannah, Sydney, Jared (Allison) and Jamie; four great-grandchildren, Cross, Jadyn, Bella and Justice; and a special friend, Shelly Bowers.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Gilstrap; and a sister, Helen Mahaffey.

Private funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Holliday were conducted by Reverend Doug Goss and Reverend Jamie Burgess in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial was at Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Flat Rock Baptist Church, 115 Slab Bridge Road, Liberty, SC 29657.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Flat Rock Baptist Church, 115 Slab Bridge Road, Liberty, SC 29657.