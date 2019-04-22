PICKENS — Estella Cox Dodson, 90, of Pickens and wife of the late James Paul Dodson, passed away Monday April 15, 2019 in Pickens County. Born in Oconee County, she was the daughter of the late George and Grace Cox.

She was a member at Midway Baptist Church who very much enjoyed quilting, gardening, and she never missed a yard sale. She was retired from a 31 year career with The Singer Company.

She is survived by three daughters, Paula Anderson and her husband Donnie, Grace Pownee Clayburn, and Patricia Raye Ferguson and her husband Gerald; two sons, James Waco Dodson and his wife Georgia Ann, and Carl Watzel Dodson and his wife Kathy; one brother TJ Cox; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by one son, George Waldo Dodson; two sisters, Georgie Camilla Goodwin and Betty Jean Youngblood; one grandchild and one great-grandchild.

The family received friends on Wednesday April 17, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home.

Funeral services were held on Thursday April 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Rudy Smith officiating. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park.