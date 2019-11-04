Ethel Cassell

Obituary
EASLEY — Ethel Cox Cassell, 92, of Easley, wife of the late Harold Houston Cassell, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

Born on Jan. 6, 1927 in Pickens, she was a daughter of the late Robert Lawrence Cox and Dessie Yates Cox.

Mrs. Cassell was a homemaker and member of United Wesleyan Church. She loved spending time with her family, cooking, listening to gospel music, reading her Bible and devotions and traveling.

Surviving are her children, Edie Cassell McGaha (Roger) of Orange Park, Fla., Phyllis Cassell Venable (Joe) of Easley, Kathy Cassell Phelps (Frank) of Easley and Scott Houston Cassell (Lisa) of Pickens; grandchildren, Melissa Rorabaugh (Tub), Wendy Wilson (Kenny), Eric Venable (Angie), Heather Suttles (Eric), Christi Turner (Benji), Charlie Phelps (Gabby), Brittney Cassell and Houston Cassell (Catherine); 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Jessie Mae Meece of Easley; and a brother, William Cox of Easley.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter and son-in-law, Betty Cassell Stewart (John); a granddaughter, Karen Cassell; four brothers; and a sister.

The family received friends on Oct. 31, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with a service to following in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Hillcrest Memorial Park, in Pickens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Palladium Hospice, 10 Enterprise Blvd, Suite 202, Greenville, SC 29615 or Bags of Blessings with United Wesleyan Church, 738 Rice Road, Easley, SC 29640.

The family was at the home of the son, Scott, 224 Saddlebrook Avenue, Pickens, SC 29671.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting

RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral HomeDowntown, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
