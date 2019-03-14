EASLEY — Etta May Howard Moore, 97, of Nalley Street, wife of the late Heyward Moore, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019.

Born in Coffeyville, Kan., she was a daughter of the late Ansel and Mary Bell Howard.

Mrs. Moore was a homemaker dedicated to her family. She enjoyed making beautiful quilts, going to yard sales and working in her flower garden.

Surviving are her children, Corliss Faye Moore Burckhalter of North West, NC, Jimmy Ray Moore ( Robyn) of Easley, Floyd Glen Moore (Sandie) of Easley, Lloyd Lynn Moore (Rebecca) of Easley, David Bruce Moore (Brenda) of Easley, Darlene Ann Swann (Larry) of Cherokee, N.C., Frances Olivia Moore of Greenville and Harold Cleveland Moore (Linda) of Lipan, Texas; 17 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. Moore was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son-in-law, Jerry Burckhalter; a brother; and four sisters.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with burial following in Six Mile Church of God of Prophecy.

The family received friends prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Flowers will be accepted.

The family will be at the home.

