LIBERTY — Eugene Morton "Gene" Clark, 91, of Beverly Circle, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Born in Millville, N.J., he was a son of the late Leon and Leah Polhamus Clark.

Mr. Clark formerly worked for Kerr Glass and Durand Glass in Millville, N.J. He enjoyed playing pool and was a former member of the Senior Center in Easley. He proudly served his country in the US Navy.

Surviving are his wife of the home, Emma Farrish Murdock; a son, Donald Clark of Bridgeton, N.J.; a granddaughter, Jennifer Boll (Michael); two step children, Sue Cerione of John's Island, S.C., and Jimmy Murdock (Danna) of Summerville, S.C.; and two step grandchildren, Erin and Ryan Murdock.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Eugene Morton "Gene" Clark, Jr.

A memorial service was held Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. The visitation followed the service.

Flowers will be accepted.

