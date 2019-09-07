Eugene Holder

Service Information
Dillard Memorial Funeral Home
2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy
Pickens, SC
29671
(864)-878-6371
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Obituary
Send Flowers

LIBERTY — Eugene Miller Holder, Age 91, of Liberty, S.C., husband of the late Betty Sue Holder, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.

Born on Sept. 6, 1927, in Pickens County he was the son of the late Bruce Holder and Fannie Medlin Holder of Pickens County. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a retiree of Duke Energy with 25 years of service as a heavy equipment operator. He was proud of his profession having worked on several large grading projects on Lake Jocassee and Lake Keowee. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed Jeopardy.

He is survived by several family members including his niece Pat Moody (James), nephews Ken Holder (Sandra) and Gary Holder (Sonja) all of Greenville, S.C.

He was predeceased by his brother Larry C. Holder and Sister-In-Law Ruth H. Holder.

Graveside services will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family will be at the home of Pat Moody.

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, S.C., is assisting the Holder family in making arrangements.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.