LIBERTY — Eugene Miller Holder, Age 91, of Liberty, S.C., husband of the late Betty Sue Holder, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.

Born on Sept. 6, 1927, in Pickens County he was the son of the late Bruce Holder and Fannie Medlin Holder of Pickens County. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a retiree of Duke Energy with 25 years of service as a heavy equipment operator. He was proud of his profession having worked on several large grading projects on Lake Jocassee and Lake Keowee. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed Jeopardy.

He is survived by several family members including his niece Pat Moody (James), nephews Ken Holder (Sandra) and Gary Holder (Sonja) all of Greenville, S.C.

He was predeceased by his brother Larry C. Holder and Sister-In-Law Ruth H. Holder.

Graveside services will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family will be at the home of Pat Moody.

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, S.C., is assisting the Holder family in making arrangements.