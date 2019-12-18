LIBERTY — Eula O'Donald Hall, 89, of Liberty, widow of the late Charles Herman Hall, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday December 11, 2019.

Born on January 26, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Jospeh and Ally Mae Patton O'Donald. Eula was a prayer warrior who was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. She also enjoyed gardening.

Surviving are her daughter, Kimberly Tankersley (Paul); one son, Ronnie Hall (Carol); one daughter-in-law, Kelli Hall; two sisters, Martha Aiken and Annette McGathy; seven grandchildren, Josh Tankersley, Kaitlin Hall, Nathan Hall, Candise Zimmerman, Dedi Hall, Kelli White and Jennifer Bryan; two great-grandchildren, Jordan Zimmerman and Reece Davis, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Eula was also predeceased by her son, Greg Hall, grandson, Christopher Tankersley and six siblings.

The family received friends on Sunday December 15, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. Funeral services followed in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Billy Ray Merck officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to ALSAC/ , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

