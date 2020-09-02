Eunice Wilson

EASLEY — Miss Eunice Mavis Wilson, RN, 78, passed from this life on Thursday Aug. 27, 2020 at her home.

Miss Wilson was born in Easley, a daughter of the late Ora H. and Toona Allen Wilson. She was a registered nurse and a certified nurse midwife (CNM) having graduated the first class at The Medical University of South Carolina in nurse midwifery. Miss Wilson worked as a nurse midwife for many years at Hillcrest Hospital in Simpsonville and later retired from The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) office in Pickens where she worked in family planning. She was a graduate of the Greenville Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and she served her country as a nurse in the U.S. Army.

Survivors include a sister, Joyce Clark and brother, Kenneth Wilson (Doris) and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Miss Wilson was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Jones and by brothers, Max Wilson and Roy Wilson.

Graveside services were conducted Sept. 1, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens with The Reverend David Taylor officiating.

