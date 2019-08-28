EASLEY — Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Hughes will be conducted 12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at Open Door Baptist Church. Burial will be at Roanoke Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Liberty Mortuary.

Evelyn Louise Hughes, 82, of 114 Louns Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Central, she was the only daughter of Lloyd and Maggie Gillespie Fant.

She retired from Ryobi and was a member of Open Door Baptist Church. She loved her church and spending time with her family. Surviving are two daughters, Joyce Chappell (Michael) of Easley, and Nancy Tellez of Liberty; two sons, Mike Posey of Liberty and Jerry Posey of Easley; five grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.