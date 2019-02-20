PICKENS — Evelyn Lindsey Reid, 80, of Pickens passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Born in Spartanburg, S.C., she is the daughter of the late Hiram Verdell Lindsey and Bessie Harrison Lindsey and wife of the late Tommy Reid.

Mrs. Reid was very involved in the banking industry in many different capacities as well as being very involved with her church.

Survivors include two sons; Tim Reid and his wife Angie of Pickens, Roger Reid his wife Peggy of Atlanta, Ga., and four grandchildren: Leah Wimpey and her husband Rev. Brandon Wimpey, Rebekah Ross and her husband Rev. Tommy Ross, Lindsey Reid and Roger Alan Reid Jr. Mrs. Reid also leave six great-grandchildren to share in her memory.

She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, and a grandchild Kaylor Reid.

A visitation will be held 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Dillard Funeral Home. Services will follow in the funeral home chapel at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, S.C.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to S.C. Chapter 901 South Pine Street, lower level Spartanburg, SC 29302.

Online condolence may be sent to WWW.Dillardfunerals.com.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Reid family.