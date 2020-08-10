EASLEY — Mrs. Evelyn Kirk Reid, 90, wife of the late Elmer Eddie Reid, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

Born in Greenville County, a daughter of the late Frank Edgar Kirk and the late Pearl Estell Bridges Kirk, Mrs. Reid was a 1947 graduate of Parker High School, retired from Forest Acres Elementary School with 30 years of service and later retired from the Easley Progress. She was a forty plus year member of Rock Springs Baptist Church where she belonged to the Willing Workers Sunday School Class.

Evelyn was a faithful wife, loving mother, and grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving are a son, Don Eddie Reid of Easley; three grandsons, Andrew Reid, Wesley Reid and Stephen Patterson; and two great-grandchildren, Everleigh and Eli. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Reid was predeceased by seven brothers and eight sisters.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Due to the current COVID-19 Crisis only 50 persons will be allowed in the chapel.

A livestream of the service may be viewed at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com.

The family received friends on Tuesday at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

The family is at the home.

Flowers will be accepted and memorials may be made to the Building Fund of Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642.