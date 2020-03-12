CENTRAL — Evelyn Rickman of Central, S.C., went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 5, 2020, at 99 years of age in the loving care of Hospice of the Foothills, Seneca, S.C., and her son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Claude (Mickey) and Sue Rickman.

Evelyn was the wife of former President of Southern Wesleyan University, Dr. Claude R. Rickman, to whom she was married for 62 years.

She is survived by her two sons, Dr. Claude M. (Sue) Rickman and Rev. Cary (Rev. Linda) Rickman; son-in-law, Rev. Ron Wallace; five granddaughters: Dr. Elizabeth Rickman Paine (Dr. Christian); Stephanie Rickman Salsman (Dr. John); Meredith, Rhonda, and Carmella Wallace; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and sister Ruby (Charles) Clerget.

She was pre-deceased by her parents; husband; daughter, Sharon Wallace; two sisters, Evangeline Crutchfield and Carol Phaup; and one brother, Everett Tucker.

The Memorial Service was held at ALIVE Wesleyan Church, Central, S.C., on March 9, at 2 p.m. The family received friends before the service in the ALIVE Chapel beginning at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, and in keeping with her and her husband's lifelong commitment and dedication to the university and its mission, donations may be made to Southern Wesleyan University to the Rickman Scholarship Fund at P.O. Box 1020, Central, SC 29631.

