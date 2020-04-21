GREENVILLE — Reverend Ezra Gene Adcox, 82, husband of Marie Adcox, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, S.C., he was the son of the late Harvey and Helen Reeves Adcox.

Gene was the minister of Freedom Assembly of God for over 25 years and an evangelist for over 58 years.

He is survived by wife Marie; son Steven Adcox (Yvonne); step daughter Amy Pigate (Greg); grandchildren, Jeremy, Bradley (Olivia), Zachary, Bethany, Ali, Ryan, Brynley, Lacey; sister Edna Sloan (Joel); brother William "Donnie" Adcox (Goldie).

He was preceded in death by brothers Jerry, Steven, and Charles "Dinky" Adcox; sister Annie Ruth Adcox.

A private Graveside Service was held Monday, April 20, 2020 in Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will be at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St.Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Gene's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on Gene's obituary tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.