LIBERTY — Fay Hollar Brock, 88, of 107 Meadow Lane, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 5, 2019 at Brookdale of Easley.

Born in Asheville, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Sophie Blair Hollar. She was a homemaker and a member of Liberty United Methodist Church. During her free time she loved crafting.

Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Edgar H. "Bud" Brock of the home; a daughter, Cindy Tinsley (Russ) of Pickens; a son, Dennis Brock of Easley; her twin brother, Ray Hollar of Weaverville, N.C.; two grandchildren, Keri Jo Brock and J.J. Brock(Tracey); a great granddaughter, Brysie Jo Brock.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Lee, Paul, Henry, Larry, Harry, and Ralph Hollar, and four sisters, Pauline Licovitch, Frances Warren, Catherine Raymer, and Juanita Hall.

Graveside services to honor the life of Mrs. Brock will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 1498 Sand Hill Road, Candler NC 28715.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorials be made to the .

The family will be at their respective homes.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.