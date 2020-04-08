LIBERTY — Faye Harrison Gillespie, 79, of 249 W. Alexander Drive, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020. Born in Clemson, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Coley J. Harrison and Jessie Melton Harrison.

Mrs. Gillespie retired from Liberty Life Insurance Company and was a diehard Clemson Tigers fan. Most of all she loved her family and spending time with them. Surviving are her husband, Jimmy C. Gillespie of the home; two sons, Russel Gillespie (Jane) of Davidson, N.C., and Stuart Gillespie (Angie) of Pendleton; a son in law, Mike Springs of Denver, N.C.; six grandchildren, Stephanie Sallach (Nathan), Chase Gillespie, Nathaniel Gillespie (Jessica), Drew Stephens, Zachary Gillespie (Danielle), and Joshua Gillespie; also surviving are six great-grandchildren, Ava, Olivia, Brianna, Gabriel, Ruthie, and Coley Jo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Cathy Stephens and Donna Springs, a sister, Dhet Harrison, and a brother, Lamar Harrison.

Due to the COVID-19 health crisis and CDC guidelines concerning public gatherings the family will have a private service to honor her life at Calumet Baptist Church. Burial will be at Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery.

The funeral service will be available to watch at any time beginning Wednesday April 8, 2020 by visiting her Tribute Wall on www.libertymortuary.com.

You may also visit our website to leave a message for the family.

The family will be at the home. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.