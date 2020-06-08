EASLEY — Faye Garland Vehorn, of Easley, passed away on May 30, 2020.

She was born in Jenkins, Ky., on Aug. 28,1932. She was the daughter of the late David Leslie Garland and Pearlie Rice Garland. She was married to James Gilbert Vehorn for 71 years. "Mamaw" and her family enjoyed her wonderful cooking at many memorable family dinners. Faye was a beautician for many years. She spent her leisure time growing beautiful plants, reading, and watching soap operas and NASCAR racing.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Millard Bud Garland, David Leslie Garland Jr. and Jason Harold Garland and her sister, Mildred Garland Burnett.

She is survived by her husband, J Gilbert Vehorn of Easley, S.C., her daughter, Connie (Susie) McAtee (husband David) of Greer, S.C., and her son Mike Vehorn (wife Vicki) of Anderson, S.C. Also two granddaughters, Christie Zerkel (husband Doug) of Cumming, Ga., Morgan Usery of Greenville, S.C., and grandson, Matthew Vehorn of Easley, S.C. Great-grandsons, Jake Zerkel of Cumming, Ga., and Callen Usery of Greenville, S.C., and great-granddaughter, Kara Zerkel of Cumming, Ga., and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank the special caregivers of McCall Hospice in Simpsonville and NHC in Greenville. A private gathering and scattering of ashes will be held for the immediate family.

No flowers please. Memorials can be made in her name to Pickens County Meals on Wheels, 349 Edgemont Ave., Liberty, SC 29657.