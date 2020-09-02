Flora Elrod

LIBERTY — Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Elrod were conducted Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial was at Memory Gardens. The family received friends prior to the service the mortuary. Due to the current COVID19 Pandemic, seating was limited to 50 people and social distancing was observed.

Flora Ellis Elrod, 85, of Liberty, S.C., died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pickens, she was the widow of Lewis Dennis Kelley and a daughter of the late Jesse and Sunie Epps Simmons.

She retired from BASF and later worked for several years in the lunchroom at Central Elementary School.

Mrs. Elrod was a member of Refuge Baptist Church.

Surviving are a son, Larry Kelley (Lura) of Liberty; five grandchildren, Chris Kelley (Amie) of Liberty, Elizabeth Higgs (Will) of Asheville, N.C., Hannah Arnold (Rod) of Anderson, Larissa Neal (Billy) of Liberty, and Ryan Kelley (Kayla) of West Union; also surviving are nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Ray Simmons (Martha) of White, Ga.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her 2nd husband, Alfred Dennis Elrod, and

siblings, Robert Simmons, Christine Helms, Velma Mayfield, Columbus Simmons, and David Simmons.

