LIBERTY— Flora Dillard Moore, 92, of Liberty went to be with her Lord Saturday March 2, 2019 at her home in Liberty, S.C. Born in Pickens County, she is the daughter of the late Garvin and Ethel Bagwell Dillard and wife of the late Clifton David Moore.

Mrs. Moore worked in the textile industry, loved her family and loved to cook.

Survivors include one son; David Moore (Rita) of Liberty, SC, two daughters; Joan Renaud of Liberty, S.C., and Janet Sullivan of Piedmont, SC , three sisters; Helen Porter, Bethel Finley and Ethel McWhorter of Easley and a daughter in law; Joan Alexander Moore. Mrs. Moore also leaves nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren to share in her memory.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Moore is predeceased by a son; Sidney Lee Moore a granddaughter; LeAne Cecilia Stephanchick, and two son in laws; Ronald C Renaud and Gary E. Sullivan.

A visitation was held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens, S.C. Graveside services followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park at 2 p.m.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Moore family.