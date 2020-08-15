Frances Aiken

EASLEY — Mrs. Frances Carolyn Aiken, age 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 25, 2020. Mrs Aiken was born in Greenville, S.C., and was the daughter of the late Milliard Smith and Alene Smith and wife to the late Samuel Earl Aiken.

Survivors include her two sons, Reverend David Brian Aiken (Nancy) from Easley, S.C., and Robert Earl (Bobby) Aiken (Melissa) from Easley, S.C. Also surviving are grandchildren: Faith Clayton, David Aiken, Hope Alexander, Daniel Aiken, Justin Aiken, Travis Aiken and Amber Newman. Mrs. Aiken leaves behind nine precious and loving great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Aiken was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Smith.

Mrs. Aiken was a person of many talents. Her boys believed that she could do anything. She loved cooking, canning, growing in the garden and making the family's clothing. She was an employee at Saco Lowell for 30-plus years. She earned an Associates' Degree in Culinary Arts at the age of 70. Upon retiring she enjoyed doing prison and nursing home ministries. She was a volunteer at the Tri-City Baptist Church food pantry. Her boys will be missing Mama's cherry yum-yum.

A visitation was held at Dillard Funeral Home on Aug. 8, 2020 with a chapel service following. Burial was private at the family home cemetery. Brian Aiken officiated.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Aiken family.

Family is accepting to flowers.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com