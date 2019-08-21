MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Easley native Frances Whitmire Craig, 95, widow of Charles William "Bill" Craig Sr., passed away on Aug. 18, 2019.

Frances was born on Sept. 23, 1923 in Easley, a twin daughter of Ferber Wright Whitmire and Avie Catherine Smith Whitmire. She was a direct descendant of Nancy and Henry Whitmire, believed to be the first permanent settlers in the Jocassee Valley, which is now under Lake Jocassee.

Frances graduated from Easley High School in 1940 and from Winthrop College in 1944 with a Bachelor's Degree of Science and Physical Education. Frances taught school in Mecklenburg County at the old Central High School before marrying Bill in 1949.

During the early years of their marriage, they lived in Chapel Hill, Charlotte, and then moved to Mount Holly in the early 1950's. They had a loving 43 years of marriage until Bill's death in 1992. Frances was a teacher's aide at Ida Rankin Elementary for 12 years and volunteered at Ida Rankin Elementary for 19 years helping fourth and fifth grade teachers on a daily basis.

Frances was a devoted mother, to her two daughters and two sons. Frances was a lifelong active member of First Baptist Church in Mount Holly until a few years ago because of her declining health, where she was a nursery coordinator and a Sunday School Teacher. Frances enjoyed cooking, making chocolate meringue pies and her delicious fruit cakes that she shared with many people over the years at Christmas time. She also helped with delivering Girl Scout cookies for her granddaughter each year.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Frances was preceded in death by three brothers Ralph Whitmire, Woodrow Whitmire, and F. W. Whitmire Jr. DDS and by a sister, Emily Whitmire Thompson.

She is survived by her sister, Catherine Whitmire Garber, of Easley. She also is survived by four children: Fran Craig Sitton and her husband Russell, Charles W. Craig Jr. and his wife Lynda, Jeanne Newhart and her fiancé Jerry Grant, Mike Craig and his wife Sherrill. Grandchildren Brad Sitton, Jeremy Newhart, Evan Sitton and Kelly Sitton, and Miranda Newhart. Four great-grandchildren Kailyn, Tyler, and Riley Sitton and Linsey Newhart.

A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery on Wednesday Aug. 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service in the Hillcrest Gardens Mausoleum.

Donations may be made to:

First Baptist Church Building Fund

PO Box 385, Mount Holly NC 28120