EASLEY — Frances Lovenia Darnell, 96, of Easley, S.C., went to be with her Lord Wednesday April 22, 2002 in Greenville, S.C. Born in Pickens County, She was the daughter of the late Vessie and Reba Masters Brackens and wife of the late Frances Marion Darnell. Frances loved working in her yard and growing all sorts of flowers. Her favorite quote was "I'm going home to feed my soul," which meant she was going to read her bible. Survivors include two sons; Marion Darnell (Nancy) of Easley, and Gerald Darnell (Carolyn) of Piedmont, S.C., a sister; Claris Hamlin of Easley. Frances also leaves five grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild to share in her memory. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a previous husband, Donald Hart, and a sister, Lois Bowie. The family will be having a intimate graveside service at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, S.C. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials to be sent to Kindred Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Darnell family.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2020.