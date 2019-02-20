EASLEY — Frances Ward Hall, 80, of Easley, S.C., and wife of the late Harold Eugene Hall, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Lake Wylie, S.C.

Born on Oct. 21, 1938 in Pickens County, S.C., she was the daughter of the late B. F. and Lou Nettie Holcombe Ward. Frances was a loan officer for many years at the Bank of America. She was a member of Nine Forks Baptist Church in Dacusville, S.C. She was a loving wife and mother and will be missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are her son, Robert Hall and his wife Megan; one sister, Sue Capps and her husband Harold and two grandchildren, Charlie Hall and Sarah Hall. Frances was also predeceased by one sister, Anne Hooper.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the and/or the ASPCA.

Online condolences may be expressed to the Hall family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com, Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, S.C., is assisting the Hall family in making arrangements.