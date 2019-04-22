LIBERTY — Funeral services for Mrs. Mahaffey were held Thursday, April 18, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Visitation was held prior to the service at Liberty Mortuary. Burial followed at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

Frances Elizabeth Duncan Mahaffey, 92, passed away peacefully Monday, April 15, 2019 at Pruitt Health in Six Mile. Born in Salem, she was the widow of Vernon Mahaffey and a daughter of the late William "Tom" and Mittie Stewart Duncan. Mrs. Mahaffey was retired from Libco Mills and she loved spending time outdoors tending to her flowers. She was a longtime member of Calumet Baptist Church where she sang in the choir.

Surviving are two sons, Billy Vernon Mahaffey (Janis) and Terry Wayne "Ted" Mahaffey (Darlene), both of Seneca; two brothers Junior and Virgil Duncan, both of Pickens; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Faye Mahaffey; four sisters, Evelyn Thomas, Magdaline Cooper, Louise Galloway and Juanita Childs; and two brothers, Doyle A. Duncan and Calvin Duncan.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Calumet Baptist Church Building Fund, 400 S. Peachtree Street, Liberty, SC 29657.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.